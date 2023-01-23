Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) – The 98.46% Upside Potential Remains

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) is 56.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $5.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLBZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.46% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is 46.53% and 16.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 621.79 million and changing 65.48% at the moment leaves the stock -72.35% off its SMA200. HLBZ registered -95.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.46.

The stock witnessed a 39.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.09%, and is 19.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.03% over the week and 18.77% over the month.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) has around 355 employees, a market worth around $15.98M and $15.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 84.34% and -95.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-164.70%).

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helbiz Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -306.30% this year.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.61M, and float is at 81.19M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Palella Salvatore,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Palella Salvatore bought 650,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $0.13 per share for a total of $84500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.23 million shares.

Helbiz Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Palella Salvatore (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,568,249 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $0.12 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.15 million shares of the HLBZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Palella Salvatore (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 4,019,293 shares at an average price of $0.18 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 9,578,925 shares of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ).