Is Agenus Inc. (AGEN) a good stock to buy now?

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is 12.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.47% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is 6.89% and 2.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.94 million and changing -2.53% at the moment leaves the stock 14.15% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -3.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.26%.

The stock witnessed a 16.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.25%, and is -5.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.38% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $784.40M and $89.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 116.00% and -19.88% from its 52-week high.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.85M, and float is at 244.08M with Short Float at 7.97%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.30% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 14.57% higher over the same period.