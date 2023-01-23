Is The Gap Inc. (GPS) a good stock to buy now?

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is 17.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $18.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -89.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.23, the stock is 9.94% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.4 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 19.98% off its SMA200. GPS registered -20.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.20%.

The stock witnessed a 5.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.37%, and is 3.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has around 97000 employees, a market worth around $4.65B and $15.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 122.50 and Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.83% and -28.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Gap Inc. (GPS) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 365.00M, and float is at 179.49M with Short Float at 21.12%.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at The Gap Inc. (GPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Breitbard Mark,the company’sPresident & CEO, Gap Brand. SEC filings show that Breitbard Mark sold 7,311 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $12.34 per share for a total of $90208.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98980.0 shares.

The Gap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that O’Connell Katrina (EVP CFO) sold a total of 31,294 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $14.00 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Laughton Mary Beth (President & CEO, Athleta) disposed off 11,030 shares at an average price of $11.28 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 31,561 shares of The Gap Inc. (GPS).

The Gap Inc. (GPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -37.78% down over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 16.10% higher over the same period.