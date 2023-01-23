Permian Resources Corporation (PR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) is 12.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.08 and a high of $11.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 4.18% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.54, the stock is 13.50% and 8.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 28.19% off its SMA200. PR registered 42.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.98%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.32%, and is 8.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $5.85B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.75 and Fwd P/E is 5.18. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.48% and -7.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Permian Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.10% this year.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.25M, and float is at 207.52M with Short Float at 19.25%.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Permian Resources Corporation (PR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garrison Matthew R.,the company’sEVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $11.01 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

Permian Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Garrison Matthew R. (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $10.00 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.15 million shares of the PR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Jensen Brent P (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 70,000 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 947,983 shares of Permian Resources Corporation (PR).

Permian Resources Corporation (PR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) that is -9.53% lower over the past 12 months.