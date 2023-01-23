Positives for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) as stock gains in recent trading

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is 7.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.65 and a high of $59.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $57.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.35% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -22.02% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.35, the stock is 5.28% and 8.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.2 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 32.30% off its SMA200. SLB registered 54.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.53%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.13%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $81.36B and $26.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.69 and Fwd P/E is 15.55. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.11% and -3.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a “Buy”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.40% this year.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 1.48%.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ralston Dianne B.,the company’sChief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Ralston Dianne B. sold 10,493 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $52.52 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23379.0 shares.

Schlumberger Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Kasibhatla Vijay (Director, M&A) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $54.15 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32932.0 shares of the SLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Al Mogharbel Khaled (EVP, Geographies) disposed off 57,467 shares at an average price of $54.85 for $3.15 million. The insider now directly holds 183,551 shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is trading 18.18% up over the past 12 months and Halliburton Company (HAL) that is 43.38% higher over the same period. NOV Inc. (NOV) is 42.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.