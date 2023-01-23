The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Is Down -5.67% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is -5.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.18 and a high of $165.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PG stock was last observed hovering at around $142.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $158.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.9% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -7.5% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.97, the stock is -5.31% and -3.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.58 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -1.02% off its SMA200. PG registered -11.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.56%.

The stock witnessed a -4.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.35%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has around 106000 employees, a market worth around $337.49B and $80.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.11 and Fwd P/E is 22.67. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.02% and -13.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Procter & Gamble Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.37B, and float is at 2.36B with Short Float at 0.61%.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 69 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raman Sundar G.,the company’sCEO-Fabric & Home Care. SEC filings show that Raman Sundar G. sold 9,922 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $145.00 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12312.0 shares.

The Procter & Gamble Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Raman Sundar G. (CEO-Fabric & Home Care) sold a total of 14,922 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $139.60 per share for $2.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12310.0 shares of the PG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Keith R. Alexandra (CEO – Beauty) disposed off 33,968 shares at an average price of $137.44 for $4.67 million. The insider now directly holds 38,990 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG).

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.30% up over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 11.80% higher over the same period.