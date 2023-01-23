These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) is 3.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $4.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MULN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -3.08% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 274.77 million and changing 8.02% at the moment leaves the stock -62.70% off its SMA200. MULN registered -92.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.42%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.61.

The stock witnessed a 8.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.24%, and is -24.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.66% over the week and 15.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 63.89% and -92.94% from its 52-week high.

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 1.44B with Short Float at 14.58%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PUCKETT KENT,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PUCKETT KENT sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $33000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Michery David (CEO, President) sold a total of 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $0.40 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.84 million shares of the MULN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, POPA CALIN (Pres. Mullen Automotive) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $33500.0. The insider now directly holds 9,729 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN).

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading -0.17% down over the past 12 months.