Things appear to be looking up for Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is 16.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.63 and a high of $108.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHOP stock was last observed hovering at around $38.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.42% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.53% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 45 analysts, but current levels are -44.57% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.48, the stock is 11.60% and 9.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.85 million and changing 6.36% at the moment leaves the stock 10.07% off its SMA200. SHOP registered -60.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.20%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.79%, and is 10.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $47.92B and $5.24B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1037.95. Profit margin for the company is -61.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.30% and -62.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a “Overweight”. 45 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 25 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 784.30% this year.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.27B, and float is at 1.12B with Short Float at 3.00%.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) that is trading 3.50% up over the past 12 months and PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) that is 22.65% higher over the same period.