V.F. Corporation (VFC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is 6.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.05 and a high of $70.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VFC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92%.

Currently trading at $29.34, the stock is 3.32% and -1.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -26.86% off its SMA200. VFC registered -58.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.97%.

The stock witnessed a 12.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.13%, and is -4.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $11.04B and $11.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.27 and Fwd P/E is 12.65. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.13% and -58.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

V.F. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 242.40% this year.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 387.69M, and float is at 387.27M with Short Float at 4.19%.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dorer Benno O,the company’sInterim President and CEO. SEC filings show that Dorer Benno O bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $28.50 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

V.F. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that OTIS CLARENCE JR (Director) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $28.32 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29959.0 shares of the VFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL (Director) acquired 17,500 shares at an average price of $28.04 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 28,655 shares of V.F. Corporation (VFC).

V.F. Corporation (VFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -12.74% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -5.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.