What should you know before buying stock in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is 8.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.64 and a high of $129.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $101.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.24% off its average median price target of $117.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.43% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -9.42% lower than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.14, the stock is 5.27% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.96 million and changing 4.16% at the moment leaves the stock 3.15% off its SMA200. DFS registered -10.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.14%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.60%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $27.21B and $12.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.86 and Fwd P/E is 7.46. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.10% and -17.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discover Financial Services is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 396.00% this year.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 265.25M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moskow Michael H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Moskow Michael H sold 1,291 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $105.10 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51596.0 shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Kolsky Shifra (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $127.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2450.0 shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Greene John (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,443 shares at an average price of $127.95 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 26,613 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -17.06% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -9.30% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 4.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.