WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 30.52% Change This Year

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is 30.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $1.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WISA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 86.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is 44.20% and -11.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 307.11 million and changing 14.11% at the moment leaves the stock -75.74% off its SMA200. WISA registered -88.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.36.

The stock witnessed a 51.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.57%, and is 53.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.71% over the week and 13.98% over the month.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $8.78M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.51% and -90.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.00%).

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WiSA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.40% this year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.12M, and float is at 69.96M with Short Float at 17.59%.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOYER BRETT. SEC filings show that MOYER BRETT sold 8,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.11 per share for a total of $884.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

WiSA Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that WILLIAMS GARYsold a total of 1,596 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $0.11 per share for $169.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88191.0 shares of the WISA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Oliva George (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,390 shares at an average price of $0.11 for $359.0. The insider now directly holds 261,651 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA).