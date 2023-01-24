American Express Company (AXP) Is Up 4.23% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is 4.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.65 and a high of $199.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXP stock was last observed hovering at around $151.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.4% off its average median price target of $166.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.38% off the consensus price target high of $201.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -20.31% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.00, the stock is 3.05% and 1.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -0.17% off its SMA200. AXP registered -4.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.65%.

The stock witnessed a 5.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.13%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

American Express Company (AXP) has around 64000 employees, a market worth around $111.47B and $51.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.47 and Fwd P/E is 14.67. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.87% and -22.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

American Express Company (AXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Express Company (AXP) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Express Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.10% this year.

American Express Company (AXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 748.00M, and float is at 743.67M with Short Float at 0.76%.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at American Express Company (AXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buckminster Douglas E.,the company’sVice Chairman. SEC filings show that Buckminster Douglas E. sold 16,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $154.23 per share for a total of $2.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99024.0 shares.

American Express Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Clayton Walter Joseph III (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $149.27 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the AXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Leonsis Theodore (Director) disposed off 4,005 shares at an average price of $166.63 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of American Express Company (AXP).

American Express Company (AXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -7.04% down over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is 4.59% higher over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -24.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.