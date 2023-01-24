Analysts suggest SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) could spike 43.0% in a year

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) is 62.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SDC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is 28.25% and 8.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing 6.44% at the moment leaves the stock -48.16% off its SMA200. SDC registered -72.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.00%.

The stock witnessed a 62.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.38%, and is -18.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.94% over the week and 16.84% over the month.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $216.02M and $510.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.76% and -81.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SmileDirectClub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.16M, and float is at 117.62M with Short Float at 19.77%.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $7800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

SmileDirectClub Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that WALLMAN RICHARD F (Director) sold a total of 100,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $2.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76822.0 shares of the SDC stock.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is -48.77% lower over the past 12 months. Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is 9.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.