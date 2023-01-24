Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) is 7.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $98.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COSM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $4.89, the stock is 1.17% and -30.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.03 million and changing -8.26% at the moment leaves the stock -60.20% off its SMA200. COSM registered -94.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.74%.

The stock witnessed a -44.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 122.78%, and is 27.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.19% over the week and 19.82% over the month.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $22.00M and $54.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.78% and -95.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.76M, and float is at 5.99M with Short Float at 9.40%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Siokas Grigorios,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Siokas Grigorios bought 260,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Siokas Grigorios (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 801,261 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $0.62 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.14 million shares of the COSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Siokas Grigorios (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 12,500,000 shares at an average price of $0.12 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 19,334,168 shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM).

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) that is 9.99% higher over the past 12 months.