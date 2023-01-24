Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 8.88% Change This Year

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) is 8.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $6.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.84, the stock is 9.23% and -2.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.47 million and changing 10.84% at the moment leaves the stock -31.62% off its SMA200. DNA registered -63.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.99%.

The stock witnessed a 11.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.51%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.80% over the week and 9.47% over the month.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $2.83B and $527.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.90% and -71.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.60%).

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.63B, and float is at 573.64M with Short Float at 22.01%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

A total of 202 insider transactions have happened at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 184 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Jason R,the company’s. SEC filings show that Kelly Jason R sold 262,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $1.70 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.66 million shares.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Canton Barry (10% Owner) sold a total of 199,843 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $1.71 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.14 million shares of the DNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Canton Barry (10% Owner) disposed off 162,193 shares at an average price of $1.71 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 16,142,867 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA).