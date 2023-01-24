Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:IR Stock Is Going Next

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is 6.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.28 and a high of $57.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IR stock was last observed hovering at around $55.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.84% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -11.78% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.89, the stock is 2.80% and 3.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 15.54% off its SMA200. IR registered -3.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.48%.

The stock witnessed a 7.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.65%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $22.03B and $5.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.77 and Fwd P/E is 22.35. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.27% and -3.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 920.50% this year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.93M, and float is at 404.12M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scheske Michael J,the company’sVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Scheske Michael J sold 1,742 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $57.00 per share for a total of $99294.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7112.0 shares.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Scheske Michael J (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,743 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $53.43 per share for $93128.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7110.0 shares of the IR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Reynal Vicente () disposed off 10,893 shares at an average price of $53.02 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 128,567 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 11.54% up over the past 12 months.