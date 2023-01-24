Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) on Track to Reach $0.50 in a Year

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) is 192.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $5.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LHDX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 36.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 17.34% and -8.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -80.56% off its SMA200. LHDX registered -93.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.61%.

The stock witnessed a 79.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.94%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.07% over the week and 53.73% over the month.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) has around 221 employees, a market worth around $10.56M and $212.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -67.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.56% and -94.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lucira Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.50% this year.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.22M, and float is at 36.67M with Short Float at 0.15%.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allen Anthony Joseph,the company’sChief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Allen Anthony Joseph sold 4,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $0.16 per share for a total of $682.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Lucira Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Narido Richard Clavano (Interim CFO) sold a total of 1,583 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $0.36 per share for $570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the LHDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Kashmolah Ghazi (Ex VP & Chief Quality Officer) disposed off 7,537 shares at an average price of $0.42 for $3166.0. The insider now directly holds 139,103 shares of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX).