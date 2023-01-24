Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) is 2.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $14.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGNI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 1.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.81, the stock is 6.12% and 3.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 8.92% at the moment leaves the stock 16.48% off its SMA200. MGNI registered -19.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.99%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.44%, and is 8.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has around 876 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $563.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.43. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.55% and -27.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magnite Inc. (MGNI) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magnite Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.10% this year.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.14M, and float is at 117.93M with Short Float at 6.82%.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Magnite Inc. (MGNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARRETT MICHAEL G.,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that BARRETT MICHAEL G. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $11.58 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

Magnite Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Lam Rachel (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $9.00 per share for $22500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the MGNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Evans Katie Seitz (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 15,805 shares at an average price of $13.13 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 393,276 shares of Magnite Inc. (MGNI).