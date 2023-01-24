Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is 17.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $20.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $11.94, the stock is 12.16% and 19.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.04 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 20.88% off its SMA200. UAA registered -35.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.30%.

The stock witnessed a 26.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.36%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $4.96B and $5.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.02 and Fwd P/E is 18.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.15% and -42.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.50% this year.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 454.32M, and float is at 381.36M with Short Float at 6.33%.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibbs David W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $9.60 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

Under Armour Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Gibbs David W (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $9.39 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the UAA stock.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -10.12% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -2.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.