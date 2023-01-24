What should you know before buying stock in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) is 19.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HYMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.64, the stock is 8.70% and 0.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -33.90% off its SMA200. HYMC registered 38.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.57%.

The stock witnessed a 13.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.65%, and is -7.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 9.32% over the month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $125.65M and $45.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 124.23% and -79.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.40%).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.40% this year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.21M, and float is at 155.44M with Short Float at 6.89%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mudrick Capital Management, L.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 335,393 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.04 million shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) sold a total of 308,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $0.63 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.37 million shares of the HYMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) disposed off 242,734 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 17,680,964 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).