What should you know before buying stock in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is 19.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.66 and a high of $26.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PARR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.09% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -15.38% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.69, the stock is 21.44% and 22.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 4.06% at the moment leaves the stock 49.31% off its SMA200. PARR registered 74.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.72%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 31.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.35%, and is 17.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has around 1336 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $6.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.77 and Fwd P/E is 5.88. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.48% and 4.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.80% this year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.53M, and float is at 58.92M with Short Float at 5.71%.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yates Jim,the company’sExecutive VP – Retail. SEC filings show that Yates Jim sold 10,711 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $23.47 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62486.0 shares.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Hollis Jeffrey Ryan (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 2,158 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $23.37 per share for $50432.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10736.0 shares of the PARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Cooper L Melvin (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $22.59 for $45180.0. The insider now directly holds 40,858 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR).

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) that is trading 23.57% up over the past 12 months.