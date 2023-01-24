Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 72.4% Upside

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) is 33.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -6.15% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is 14.05% and 10.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 3.76% at the moment leaves the stock -28.48% off its SMA200. UP registered -63.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.60%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.73%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 8.81% over the month.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has around 2130 employees, a market worth around $326.12M and $1.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.82% and -66.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.20%).

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.00% this year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.35M, and float is at 223.52M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Todd Lamar,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Todd Lamar sold 273,504 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $1.04 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.78 million shares.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Dichter Kenneth H (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 152,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $1.13 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.85 million shares of the UP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Dichter Kenneth H (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 247,673 shares at an average price of $1.15 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 14,699,272 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP).