Why Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) is 22.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $1.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is 2.38% and 30.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 18.49% at the moment leaves the stock 40.88% off its SMA200. CDTX registered 7.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.55%.

The stock witnessed a 94.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.51%, and is -29.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.82% over the week and 19.43% over the month.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $109.53M and $61.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.02% and -41.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-174.60%).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.22M, and float is at 63.36M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shah Preetam,the company’sCFO & CBO. SEC filings show that Shah Preetam sold 15,642 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $0.77 per share for a total of $12035.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Sandison Taylor (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 18,478 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $0.68 per share for $12656.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the CDTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Tari Leslie (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) disposed off 18,159 shares at an average price of $0.68 for $12437.0. The insider now directly holds 193,741 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) that is trading -47.66% down over the past 12 months.