Why should you keep an eye on Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)?

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is 15.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $8.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.13% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 36.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is 18.33% and 1.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 6.37% at the moment leaves the stock -28.99% off its SMA200. BFLY registered -53.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.02%.

The stock witnessed a 28.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.33%, and is 16.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.88% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $541.84M and $73.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.88% and -67.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.17M, and float is at 152.81M with Short Float at 12.03%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shahida Darius,the company’sChief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer. SEC filings show that Shahida Darius sold 26,885 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $2.36 per share for a total of $63446.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Quander Troy (SVP, Regulatory and Quality) sold a total of 374 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $2.62 per share for $980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the BFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Stoica Andrei G (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 4,776 shares at an average price of $4.76 for $22740.0. The insider now directly holds 457,022 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY).