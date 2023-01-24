Why should you keep an eye on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is 37.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.97 and a high of $21.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAYW stock was last observed hovering at around $12.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $12.96, the stock is 18.13% and 28.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 7.37% off its SMA200. HAYW registered -38.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.28%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 39.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.41%, and is 5.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.53 and Fwd P/E is 17.90. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.61% and -39.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hayward Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 215.10% this year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.91M, and float is at 209.69M with Short Float at 7.08%.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alberta Investment Management,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $9.86 per share for a total of $27.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22.9 million shares.

Hayward Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,173,064 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $9.86 per share for $51.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.44 million shares of the HAYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Jones Eifion (Senior Vice President and CFO) disposed off 140,501 shares at an average price of $13.89 for $1.95 million. The insider now directly holds 175,282 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW).