Will Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) is -3.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $15.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is 0.12% and -56.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 5.53% at the moment leaves the stock -76.71% off its SMA200. GOSS registered -80.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.26%.

The stock witnessed a 0.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.68%, and is -10.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.70% over the week and 12.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 33.76% and -86.18% from its 52-week high.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.18M, and float is at 89.93M with Short Float at 29.90%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Caryn,the company’sEVP, Regulatory Affairs. SEC filings show that Peterson Caryn sold 4,757 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $12.07 per share for a total of $57431.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61415.0 shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Carter Laura (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 4,876 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $12.07 per share for $58868.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82292.0 shares of the GOSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Aranda Richard (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 4,757 shares at an average price of $12.07 for $57431.0. The insider now directly holds 205,430 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS).

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.85% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 36.07% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 11.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.