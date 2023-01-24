Will Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is 4.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.67 and a high of $16.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBAN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.19% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.74, the stock is 3.47% and 1.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.1 million and changing 4.46% at the moment leaves the stock 7.28% off its SMA200. HBAN registered -11.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.21%.

The stock witnessed a 6.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.67%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has around 19997 employees, a market worth around $21.13B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.46 and Fwd P/E is 9.29. Profit margin for the company is 31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.31% and -10.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.10% this year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 3.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Michael Scott,the company’sSenior Exec. V.P. SEC filings show that Jones Michael Scott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $15.25 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52647.0 shares.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Dennis Donald Lee (Executive V.P.) sold a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $15.14 per share for $31786.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26760.0 shares of the HBAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Houston Helga (Senior Exec. V. P.) disposed off 47,000 shares at an average price of $15.14 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 452,888 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -7.04% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -24.98% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -18.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.