Will Lyft Inc. (LYFT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is 39.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.66 and a high of $45.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYFT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.76% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 45 analysts, but current levels are -92.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.41, the stock is 25.41% and 32.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.18 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -6.22% off its SMA200. LYFT registered -59.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.81%.

The stock witnessed a 48.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.78%, and is 6.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has around 5064 employees, a market worth around $5.13B and $3.89B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.43. Profit margin for the company is -32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.52% and -66.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.40%).

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is a “Overweight”. 45 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 356.48M, and float is at 317.44M with Short Float at 14.28%.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Lyft Inc. (LYFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilderotter Mary Agnes,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $10.87 per share for a total of $19854.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38730.0 shares.

Lyft Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Sverchek Kristin (President of Business Affairs) sold a total of 18,885 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $20.05 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the LYFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Sverchek Kristin (President of Business Affairs) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $18.98 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 70,350 shares of Lyft Inc. (LYFT).