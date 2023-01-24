Will Roblox Corporation (RBLX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is 28.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.65 and a high of $74.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBLX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.39% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -160.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.51, the stock is 19.94% and 16.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.86 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock 0.50% off its SMA200. RBLX registered -51.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.34%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 32.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.24%, and is 9.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $20.71B and $2.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.64% and -51.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.40% this year.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 597.78M, and float is at 473.61M with Short Float at 6.08%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Roblox Corporation (RBLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donato Craig,the company’sChief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $37.48 per share for a total of $74960.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

Roblox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Donato Craig (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $29.33 per share for $58660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.15 million shares of the RBLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Donato Craig (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 6,776 shares at an average price of $31.80 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 1,154,491 shares of Roblox Corporation (RBLX).