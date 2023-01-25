1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ONEM Stock Is Going Next

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) is -3.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.94 and a high of $17.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONEM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 10.67% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.08, the stock is -2.52% and -3.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 15.01% off its SMA200. ONEM registered 53.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.24%.

The stock witnessed a -4.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.85%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.18% over the month.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has around 3090 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $1.00B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.71% and -8.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.62M, and float is at 186.69M with Short Float at 7.61%.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thaler Bjorn B,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Thaler Bjorn B sold 6,116 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $16.72 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13718.0 shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Thaler Bjorn B (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $17.00 per share for $3400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19834.0 shares of the ONEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Mango Lisa A (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 4,102 shares at an average price of $16.58 for $68019.0. The insider now directly holds 88,385 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 8.37% up over the past 12 months and HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is 6.20% higher over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is 13.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.