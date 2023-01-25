Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 69.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $34.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $34.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.44% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.44% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.00, the stock is 38.48% and 39.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 122.07% off its SMA200. AEHR registered 204.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 215.99%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 49.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.30%, and is 19.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.43% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $822.12M and $61.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.25 and Fwd P/E is 30.77. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 406.71% and -2.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 493.80% this year.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.58M, and float is at 25.27M with Short Float at 18.12%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POSEDEL RHEA J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that POSEDEL RHEA J sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $31.40 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that SPORCK ALISTAIR N (VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT) sold a total of 499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $28.79 per share for $14366.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14062.0 shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, DANESH FARIBA (Director) disposed off 2,330 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $69900.0. The insider now directly holds 7,665 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -32.29% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -28.15% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is 23.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.