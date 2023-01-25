Analysts suggest American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) could spike 17.96% in a year

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is -2.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.30 and a high of $105.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEP stock was last observed hovering at around $92.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.96% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 5.41% higher than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.70, the stock is -2.49% and -1.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -3.60% off its SMA200. AEP registered 3.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.24%.

The stock witnessed a -2.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.26%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has around 16688 employees, a market worth around $47.36B and $18.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.22 and Fwd P/E is 17.49. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.44% and -12.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Electric Power Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 513.73M, and float is at 513.70M with Short Float at 1.60%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hall Greg B,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Hall Greg B sold 129 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $87.48 per share for a total of $11285.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3715.0 shares.

American Electric Power Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Risch Therace (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $102.35 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8248.0 shares of the AEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Zebula Charles E (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,902 shares at an average price of $99.05 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 18,134 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP).

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 1.57% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -1.56% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is -1.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.