Analysts suggest Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) could spike 22.89% in a year

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is 3.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.13 and a high of $131.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EW stock was last observed hovering at around $80.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.95% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.89% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -13.4% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.11, the stock is 0.78% and 2.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -15.05% off its SMA200. EW registered -31.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.47%.

The stock witnessed a 3.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.08%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has around 15700 employees, a market worth around $47.18B and $5.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.19 and Fwd P/E is 30.78. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.87% and -41.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.80% this year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 619.80M, and float is at 612.90M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chopra Daveen,the company’sCVP, TMTT. SEC filings show that Chopra Daveen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $78.00 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18911.0 shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 19,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $78.09 per share for $1.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the EW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, BOBO DONALD E JR (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) disposed off 6,725 shares at an average price of $77.50 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 62,561 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -10.57% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -23.48% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 0.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.