Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is 8.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.66 and a high of $30.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXTA stock was last observed hovering at around $27.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.03% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -37.65% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.53, the stock is 4.19% and 5.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 9.96% off its SMA200. AXTA registered -9.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.93%.

The stock witnessed a 6.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.85%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $5.78B and $4.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.66 and Fwd P/E is 16.14. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.25% and -9.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.60M, and float is at 219.07M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COOK WILLIAM M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COOK WILLIAM M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $24.64 per share for a total of $49280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20320.0 shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that is trading -14.85% down over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -15.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.