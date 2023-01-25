BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) down -50.55% since start of the year

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) is -50.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $12.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCAB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.0% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 49.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.08, the stock is -32.66% and -48.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 12.71% at the moment leaves the stock -31.73% off its SMA200. BCAB registered -59.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.68%.

The stock witnessed a -50.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.00%, and is 21.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.11% over the week and 10.96% over the month.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $178.66M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.99% and -66.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.40%).

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioAtla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.10% this year.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.32M, and float is at 40.18M with Short Float at 10.36%.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCBRINN SYLVIA,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCBRINN SYLVIA bought 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $8.33 per share for a total of $30813.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9125.0 shares.

BioAtla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that MCBRINN SYLVIA (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $8.27 per share for $16540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5425.0 shares of the BCAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, MCBRINN SYLVIA (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $8.20 for $8200.0. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of BioAtla Inc. (BCAB).

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 35.68% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -51.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.