Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) – The 10.37% Upside Potential Remains

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is 3.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.91 and a high of $74.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRO stock was last observed hovering at around $61.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.25% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.13% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.49% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.71, the stock is -0.61% and 1.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -3.27% off its SMA200. BRO registered -7.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.90%.

The stock witnessed a 3.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.58%, and is -4.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has around 12023 employees, a market worth around $16.23B and $3.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.53 and Fwd P/E is 23.64. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.96% and -20.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brown & Brown Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.80M, and float is at 235.82M with Short Float at 1.41%.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $54.95 per share for a total of $98910.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12884.0 shares.

Brown & Brown Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that BROWN HUGH M (Director) bought a total of 487 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $60.92 per share for $29668.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1287.0 shares of the BRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, BROWN HUGH M (Director) acquired 824 shares at an average price of $59.66 for $49160.0. The insider now directly holds 49,452 shares of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 27.79% up over the past 12 months and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) that is 12.01% higher over the same period. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is 10.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.