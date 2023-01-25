C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 8.22% Change This Year

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is 8.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.57 and a high of $121.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHRW stock was last observed hovering at around $98.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.59% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -47.9% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.09, the stock is 6.74% and 4.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -2.58% off its SMA200. CHRW registered -5.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.80%.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.33%, and is 6.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has around 17652 employees, a market worth around $11.57B and $26.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.02 and Fwd P/E is 18.61. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.46% and -18.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.60% this year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.98M, and float is at 116.76M with Short Float at 9.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kass Jordan T,the company’sPresident, Managed Services. SEC filings show that Kass Jordan T sold 5,276 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $97.73 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45603.0 shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Maier Henry J (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $96.37 per share for $96367.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1922.0 shares of the CHRW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Zechmeister Michael Paul (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,029 shares at an average price of $114.25 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 41,324 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is trading 8.12% up over the past 12 months and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) that is -6.74% lower over the same period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is -3.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.