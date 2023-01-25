Check out this: Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) could be on the verge of a big rally

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) is 28.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.29 and a high of $30.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSH stock was last observed hovering at around $29.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.43% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.63% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -31.81% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.68, the stock is 11.82% and 22.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -4.91% at the moment leaves the stock 22.97% off its SMA200. OSH registered 58.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.25%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 29.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.57%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $6.51B and $1.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.28% and -10.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.92M, and float is at 220.32M with Short Float at 9.24%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLEM BRIAN,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that CLEM BRIAN sold 20,809 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $30.15 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that CLEM BRIAN (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,601 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $30.02 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the OSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, CLEM BRIAN (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 32,590 shares at an average price of $30.11 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 496,178 shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH).