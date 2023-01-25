Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.69% Change This Year

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is 5.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.20, the stock is 8.60% and -5.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -3.34% off its SMA200. CHS registered 16.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.59%.

The stock witnessed a 0.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.28%, and is 15.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has around 4191 employees, a market worth around $603.36M and $2.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.79 and Fwd P/E is 5.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.84% and -28.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chico’s FAS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.10% this year.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.07M, and float is at 120.97M with Short Float at 10.61%.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brooks Bonnie R.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brooks Bonnie R. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $5.75 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.89 million shares.

Chico’s FAS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Brooks Bonnie R. (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $5.02 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the CHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Brooks Bonnie R. (Executive Chair of the Board) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $5.57 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 1,185,277 shares of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS).

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) that is trading -14.65% down over the past 12 months. The Cato Corporation (CATO) is -36.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.