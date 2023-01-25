Dollar General Corporation (DG) on Track to Reach $275.00 in a Year

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is -4.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $183.25 and a high of $262.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $231.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.05% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.64% off the consensus price target high of $295.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -22.58% lower than the price target low of $191.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $234.12, the stock is -2.33% and -4.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -3.40% off its SMA200. DG registered 11.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.49%.

The stock witnessed a -4.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.19%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 163000 employees, a market worth around $50.95B and $36.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.75 and Fwd P/E is 19.26. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.76% and -10.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar General Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.53M, and float is at 222.60M with Short Float at 1.57%.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRYANT WARREN F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BRYANT WARREN F sold 1,951 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $243.93 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38269.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Wenkoff Carman R (EVP & Chief Information Ofc) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $240.49 per share for $2.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22980.0 shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, VASOS TODD J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 97,259 shares at an average price of $241.55 for $23.49 million. The insider now directly holds 85,369 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -32.47% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 2.02% higher over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 2.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.