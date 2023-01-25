Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) is -5.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.42 and a high of $33.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.17% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 24.11% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.25, the stock is -0.64% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -3.61% off its SMA200. EDR registered -28.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.02%.

The stock witnessed a 2.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.89%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $9.74B and $5.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.66 and Fwd P/E is 15.53. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.99% and -36.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.20% this year.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.87M, and float is at 184.37M with Short Float at 3.76%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRAUSS SETH D,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that KRAUSS SETH D sold 2,452 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $21.84 per share for a total of $53560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31057.0 shares.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Fullerton William K. (Global Controller and CAO) sold a total of 13,853 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $21.62 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67535.0 shares of the EDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, SHAPIRO MARK S (President) disposed off 435,000 shares at an average price of $22.14 for $9.63 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR).