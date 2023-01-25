First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is 0.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.51 and a high of $24.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FHN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $24.59, the stock is 0.19% and 0.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 5.81% off its SMA200. FHN registered 43.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.02%.

The stock witnessed a 0.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.65%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.35% over the week and 0.45% over the month.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has around 7676 employees, a market worth around $13.17B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.55 and Fwd P/E is 11.98. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.94% and -1.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.90% this year.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 535.99M, and float is at 529.50M with Short Float at 5.60%.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POPWELL DAVID T,the company’sPresident-Specialty Banking. SEC filings show that POPWELL DAVID T sold 139,637 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $24.75 per share for a total of $3.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

First Horizon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that LoCascio Tammy (SEVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 36,228 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $24.34 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the FHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, BYRD DARYL G (Executive Chairman of Board) disposed off 201,934 shares at an average price of $22.64 for $4.57 million. The insider now directly holds 1,732,685 shares of First Horizon Corporation (FHN).

First Horizon Corporation (FHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) that is trading -21.17% down over the past 12 months and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) that is -26.96% lower over the same period. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is -19.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.