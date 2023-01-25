Fiserv Inc. (FISV) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is 2.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.03 and a high of $110.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FISV stock was last observed hovering at around $105.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.84% off its average median price target of $121.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.92% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -9.17% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.71, the stock is 1.84% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 4.05% off its SMA200. FISV registered -1.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.77%.

The stock witnessed a 2.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.20%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $64.68B and $17.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.57 and Fwd P/E is 14.22. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.17% and -6.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.70% this year.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 639.60M, and float is at 621.76M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FISV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chiarello Guy,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Chiarello Guy sold 1,063 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $105.03 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Fiserv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,937 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $105.03 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the FISV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) disposed off 675,014 shares at an average price of $101.51 for $68.52 million. The insider now directly holds 11,647,776 shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -51.34% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -20.23% lower over the same period. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is -11.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.