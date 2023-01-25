GameStop Corp. (GME) – The -303.77% Downside Potential Remains

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is 15.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.41 and a high of $49.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GME stock was last observed hovering at around $21.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $5.30 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -328.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.40, the stock is 13.46% and -3.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -25.55% off its SMA200. GME registered -19.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.02%.

The stock witnessed a 4.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.42%, and is -1.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 8.55% over the month.

GameStop Corp. (GME) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $6.33B and $5.95B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.87% and -57.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

GameStop Corp. (GME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GameStop Corp. (GME) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.20M, and float is at 256.96M with Short Float at 22.73%.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at GameStop Corp. (GME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Attal Alain,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Attal Alain bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $129.91 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

GameStop Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Cohen Ryan (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $101.76 per share for $10.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.1 million shares of the GME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Saadeh-Jajeh Diana (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 743 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $92875.0. The insider now directly holds 18,825 shares of GameStop Corp. (GME).

GameStop Corp. (GME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -12.24% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -4.90% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -13.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.