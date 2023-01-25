Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) a good stock to buy now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is 11.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.46 and a high of $112.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYB stock was last observed hovering at around $92.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.69% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -42.68% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.74, the stock is 5.12% and 8.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 4.25% off its SMA200. LYB registered 3.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.95%.

The stock witnessed a 12.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.88%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has around 19100 employees, a market worth around $29.54B and $53.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.17 and Fwd P/E is 9.71. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.78% and -17.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 294.90% this year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.00M, and float is at 254.76M with Short Float at 2.44%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sharma Anup,the company’sSVP, Global Business Services. SEC filings show that Sharma Anup sold 1,713 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $84.91 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8998.0 shares.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 729,846 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $84.85 per share for $61.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3321.0 shares of the LYB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 154 shares at an average price of $84.85 for $13067.0. The insider now directly holds 766,479 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB).