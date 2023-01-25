Is OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) a good stock to buy now?

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is 6.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $3.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.35% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 55.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is 1.53% and -4.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -39.55% off its SMA200. OPK registered -68.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.71%.

The stock witnessed a 13.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.86%, and is -16.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.24% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 5767 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $1.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.11% and -64.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -197.40% this year.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 750.40M, and float is at 416.76M with Short Float at 9.21%.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 130 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 130 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL,the company’sCEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $1.49 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198.83 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $1.60 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 198.53 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.82 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 198,331,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.09% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 13.85% higher over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 17.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.