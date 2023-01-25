Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) up 118.61% since start of the year

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) is 118.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -33.33% lower than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.80, the stock is 57.33% and 29.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -66.69% off its SMA200. ZEV registered -82.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.50%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 89.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.30%, and is 10.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.17% over the week and 17.14% over the month.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $59.71M and $24.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.44. Distance from 52-week low is 175.61% and -86.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.00%).

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.90% this year.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.75M, and float is at 42.29M with Short Float at 20.51%.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosella Holdings Ltd,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Rosella Holdings Ltd sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.57 million shares.

Lightning eMotors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Rosella Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 570,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $2.10 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.87 million shares of the ZEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Rosella Holdings Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 466,574 shares at an average price of $2.52 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 9,442,466 shares of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV).