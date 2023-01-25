New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) is 17.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $3.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NYMT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -20.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.00, the stock is 8.21% and 7.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 5.67% off its SMA200. NYMT registered -16.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.04%.

The stock witnessed a 4.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.46%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $164.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.07. Distance from 52-week low is 44.93% and -20.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.60% this year.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 377.08M, and float is at 366.68M with Short Float at 2.95%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -14.13% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -43.89% lower over the same period. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -21.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.