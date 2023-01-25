PagerDuty Inc. (PD): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PD Stock Is Going Next

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) is -0.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.51 and a high of $38.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $28.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.35% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.33% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 11.6% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.52, the stock is 0.84% and 7.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -8.14% at the moment leaves the stock 3.89% off its SMA200. PD registered -11.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.59%.

The stock witnessed a -2.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.33%, and is -4.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $348.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 148.99. Profit margin for the company is -39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.93% and -31.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.28M, and float is at 82.19M with Short Float at 6.57%.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tejada Jennifer,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tejada Jennifer sold 93,942 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $28.03 per share for a total of $2.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

PagerDuty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Tejada Jennifer (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 28,634 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $28.11 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Tejada Jennifer (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 36,191 shares at an average price of $28.01 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 606,465 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -18.24% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -25.05% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -23.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.