PLRX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Now

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) is 70.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $36.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.66% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.1% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.5% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.94, the stock is 58.71% and 66.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 8.78% at the moment leaves the stock 104.64% off its SMA200. PLRX registered 206.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.52%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 69.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.85%, and is 43.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $9.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 730.77% and -9.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.30%).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.40% this year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.80M, and float is at 45.52M with Short Float at 8.14%.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coulie Bernard,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Coulie Bernard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $19.17 per share for a total of $95829.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93812.0 shares.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Coulie Bernard (President and CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $19.04 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93812.0 shares of the PLRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Coulie Bernard (President and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $19.06 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 93,812 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 11.90% up over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 12.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.